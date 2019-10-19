SIUE Lovejoy Library “Night in the Stacks” Celebrates MRF 50th Anniversary

The Ralph Butler Band is the featured artist as Lovejoy Library’s “Night in the Stacks” annual fundraiser celebrates the Mississippi River Festival’s 50th anniversary at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

Ralph Butler has long been one of St. Louis’ most popular entertainers and will focus on MRF-era music. The MRF was an outdoor concert series held on the SIUE campus from 1969-1980 and featured legendary bands such as The Who, Chicago, The Eagles and The Grateful Dead. The SIUE Alumni Association and SIUE Foundation are proud to partner with Prairie Farms and the Friends of Lovejoy Library to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of this iconic event.

LoRusso’s Cucina will provide dinner with a cash bar. A silent auction on Lovejoy’s first floor will include items from MRF performers. Other MRF memorabilia, including posters, t-shirts and photos, as well as two short films about the MRF, will be on display, courtesy of University Archives and SIUE alumnus Lyle Ward ’69, ’72.

Individual tickets are $65, and seating is limited. Tables of 8 are available for $480. For tickets, call 618-650-2760. Parking is free in Lot A.

All proceeds will benefit Lovejoy Library. For more information, contact Nick Niemerg, assistant director of constituent relations in the SIUE Foundation, at nniemer@siue.edu.

