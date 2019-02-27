SIUE Sans Merci

Wednesday, February 27, 7 pm to 9 pm

SIUE- Metcalf Theater

47 Circle Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 650-2774

Watch the artistic and inspiring performance about an idealistic, young woman named Kelly, who survived rape and attempted murder by South American revolutionaries. Follow the story as the other victim's mother visits Kelly years after the attack. Together they sort through their grief, while negotiating the truth of what brought the two young women together, why they risked everything for a dangerous humanitarian mission and the events that took place on that final day. Tickets may be purchased by calling (618)650-2774 or in person at the Box Office, Dunham Hall, room 1042b. Admission: $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors and non-SIUE students, Free admission for SIUE faculty, staff and students.