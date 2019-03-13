SIUE to Host “Making Connections” Higher Education Diverse Business Fair

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville invites businesses and agencies to participate in “Making Connections,” a higher education diverse business fair, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in the Morris University Center on campus.

“Making Connections” will feature information on how to do business with SIUE, and other State of Illinois public universities and colleges. Participants also include prime contractors that want to partner with diverse businesses, as well as state and assist agencies.

To reserve space for your organization, please contact SIUE Purchasing’s Starla Nixon at snixon@siue.edu to obtain a SIUE Exhibitor Registration Form. Completed forms are due by Friday, March 1.

This free business opportunity event offers small, minority-, women-, persons with disabilities- and veteran-owned businesses access to higher education and community college buyers in one, convenient location.

It also presents opportunities to connect with state agencies and learn about Illinois State Certification; network with attendees across many industries; meet Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative (IPHEC) contract awardees; and attend a learning session that will answer frequently asked questions.

For more information, contact Nixon at snixon@siue.edu or 618-650-3257.

