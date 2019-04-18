SIUE to Host Criminal Justice Career Fair

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Criminal Justice Studies program and the Criminal Justice Club will co-sponsor a Criminal Justice Career Fair from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge.

The Criminal Justice Career Fair will feature more than 35 agencies representing law enforcement, corrections, probation, treatment services, victim services and private security. Federal, state and local levels will be represented for both Illinois and Missouri.

“The opportunity to have this number of criminal justice agencies together is valuable for our campus community to discuss potential career paths, and it’s also valuable to the agencies to have access to our talented and interested student body,” said Ann Dirks-Linhorst, PhD, JD, professor in the criminal justice studies program.

“It is vitally important for our students to have an understanding of the variety of criminal justice career opportunities available to them,” she added. “The justice system is a critical function of society, and requires excellent candidates. We are extremely pleased with the interest shown not only by our students, but also evidenced by participating agencies.”

For details on SIUE’s criminal justice studies program, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/criminal-justice/.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.