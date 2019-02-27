SIUE Wind Symphony and Concert Band
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
SIUE Wind Symphony and Concert Band
Wednesday, February 27, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Wildey Theatre
252 W. Main St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 650-2774
Enjoy a beautiful evening listening to SIUE's Wind Symphony and Concert Band. The Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. John Bell, is known for its excellence. The symphony is mostly comprise of undergraduate music performers and music education majors. For tickets, please call the SIUE Box Office at (618) 650-2774. General Admission is $12 and for SIUE students and senior citizens admission is $9.