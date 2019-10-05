Edwardsville Township is pleased to present our sixth annual Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Edwardsville Township Community Park in Edwardsville.

This free community event gives area families and children the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles that they see very day, some that are rarely accessible.

Last year, the event hosted more than 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, ambulances, helicopters, farm equipment and more) and welcomed thousands of guest!

We need your help to make this year's event even more successful. Your sponsorship will help us include a children's area with a free photo booth, make your ow car crafts and more! Sponsorship levels are available for businesses and individuals, so please help provide a fun, family event.

Sponsorship dollars will be used exclusively for a public purpose and are deductible under Section 170(c) of the Internal Revenue Code.

We also are looking for participating vehicles and volunteers to assist us a the event. This is a fun opportunity for your organization to get involved within the community.

For more information about the event, please contact our office at 618-656-0292 or email us at townshippark@edwardsvilletownship.com.

The deadline to be a vehicle vendor and on the marketing material is August 30, 2019.