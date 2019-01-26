SLSRC Winterfest Hamfest

Saturday, January 26, 8 am to 1 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Don't miss the largest hamfest in the Midwest! The St. Louis and Surburban Radio Club hosts this one-day event, which will feature more than 180 vendors with 240 tables and 1,000-plus attendees. Admission is $10 per person for 13 years of age or older; children under 12 years of age are free. $8 per person if purchased in advance; scouts (under 18) in uniform are free, if accompanied by a paying adult.