Small Town-Big World Cultural Celebration

Alton Main Street presents its third annual cultural celebration called “Small Town – Big World”. The day will feature a variety of activities which represent our wonderfully diverse community in eleven establishments across Alton, with room to add more. The event is a homegrown effort with members of the public contributing elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 at participating venues, or they can be purchased from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the day of the event in the lobby of Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway in Alton. Tickets are not required to receive a passport and enjoy the activities, but are encouraged to offset costs of producing the event. Ticket holders will receive a travel journal and be entered into a drawing for prizes, including a pair of box seat tickets to the Fox Theater, a report from Ancestry.com, and gift certificates from local restaurants. A schedule of events will soon be found on the Events page of DowntownAlton.com as well as facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

Alton Main Street thanks event sponsors Simmons Hanly Conroy; Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd., Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Happy Trails Production and Entertainment, AdVantage, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, and Riverbender.com.