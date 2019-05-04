Small Town, Big World at It's Raining Zen

It’s Raining Zen 301 E. Broadway, Suite 112, Alton, Illinois 62002

During the citywide festival, the team at Mineral Springs has all kinds of fun stuff going on. Raining Zen will bring back their one-pony show petting zoo with Salty (aka Rainbow Sparkles). Zen also will have a tee-pee set up outside and will have complimentary Dreamcatchers for the kids with any purchase. Come and get your Small Town, Big World passport stamped at Zen! Riverbend Spirit Studio has been hosting AWESOME monthly drum circles in the building and will have an epic circle on May 4th from 3 to 4:30pm. You don't wanna miss this! Party on Broadway will be crafting like there is no tomorrow during the event from noon until 3! Feeling creative? Wanna paint something to bring a little color and happiness to your home, office or sacred space? Well, Party on Broadway has ya' covered!

Community Outreach
618-717-0546
