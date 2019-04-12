SOAR will conduct Trivia Night Event

Event is scheduled for April 12 at Granite City of Knights of Columbus.

The United Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees is having a trivia night event on April12 at the Knights of Columbus at 4225 Old Alton Road in Granite City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.and the contest starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $120 for a table of eight. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.

Contact Jeff Rains at 618-979-4253 or jrains4usw@aol.com