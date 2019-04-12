SOAR will conduct Trivia Night Event
Granite City Knights of Columbus 4225 Old Alton Rd., Granite City, Illinois 62040
Event is scheduled for April 12 at Granite City of Knights of Columbus.
The United Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees is having a trivia night event on April12 at the Knights of Columbus at 4225 Old Alton Road in Granite City.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.and the contest starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $120 for a table of eight. There will also be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Contact Jeff Rains at 618-979-4253 or jrains4usw@aol.com