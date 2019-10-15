Social Justice Advocate Howard Ross Highlights SIUE Diversity Day

Oct. 11, 2019 - Social justice advocate Howard Ross will serve as keynote speaker during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s second annual Diversity Day, under the theme “From Awareness to Action, SIUE Shaping a Changing World” on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Ross will speak during the Diversity Day luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s (MUC) Meridian Ballroom. Ross will highlight his life’s work and his highly-acclaimed book Everyday Bias, which raises readers level of insight and awareness of important issues surrounding unconscious bias.

“Unconscious bias is a foundational part of how we see the world,” Ross noted. “It impacts every decision we make. Bias is a normal part of the way the human brain functions, but when left unexamined can have disastrous effect. We can learn to mitigate the negative aspects of it and live more consistently with our values. I am always happy to expose this work, because the earlier we learn, the more impact it can have on our ability to live a conscious, inclusive life.”

Tuesday’s Diversity Day events will begin with an Opening Community Gathering and Welcome Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Meridian Ballroom. The opening session will feature a School of Business alumni panel.

Engagement session tracks are divided into the categories of Awareness (foundational), Enhancing My Knowledge (intermediate), Allyship/Activism/Action (advanced), and Open to All.

Other activities include, but are not limited to:

Diversity Day Community Fair: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MUC Goshen Lounge

Parade of Nations: 9:30-10 a.m. from the Meridian Ballroom to the Stratton Quadrangle

Athletics, Art Hive and Multicultural Music: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Quad

Taste of Diversity at SIUE: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the MUC Food Court and Fixins’ Restaurant

Book Signing with Howard Ross: 1:15-2:15 p.m. in the Meridian Ballroom

Community Service Project: 3:30-5:30. p.m. on the Quad

A complete schedule of events, including details on the array of engagement sessions, is available at siue.edu/institutional-diversity-and-inclusion/diversity-day.

Photos: Social justice advocate Howard Ross.