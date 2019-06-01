Son Montuno Orchestra Performs Live Salsa Music
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
×
Herman Semidey
Son Montuno Orchestra
Enjoy the sounds of the Caribbean in the heart of Webster Groves, MO at the Ozark Theatre on June 1 starting at 8PM. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. www.ozarktheatre.com
Info
Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
Concerts & Live Music