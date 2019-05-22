Sound of Soul

River Bend Yoga Studio 202 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

All are invited to a Sound of Soul event on Wednesday, May 22 from 2-3:00 at River Bend Yoga 202 State St. in Alton.

This free event offers the opportunity to chant HU, an ancient love song to God; engage in spiritual conversation; and meet others of like heart who share a desire to explore their own connection with God or Divine Spirit.

For more information go to TheSoundofSoul.org.

River Bend Yoga Studio 202 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
