Sound of Soul
River Bend Yoga Studio 202 State Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
All are invited to a Sound of Soul event on Wednesday, May 22 from 2-3:00 at River Bend Yoga 202 State St. in Alton.
This free event offers the opportunity to chant HU, an ancient love song to God; engage in spiritual conversation; and meet others of like heart who share a desire to explore their own connection with God or Divine Spirit.
For more information go to TheSoundofSoul.org.
Info
