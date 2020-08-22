Soundbath at JAC Takes You on an Inward Journey

× Expand Lisa Grezlak, SVOUND™ Soundbath by Lisa Grezlak

A unique evening of effortless relaxation awaits you as you take a journey inward with a special live sound “bath” of the beautiful sounds of healing frequencies and vibrations.

Lisa Grezlak, Certified Sound Vibrational therapist, will take you on this unique journey to your inner world 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway. Jacoby Arts Center will be equipped with audio engineering to provide a sounding experience that will allow the beautiful sound instruments to fill the space.

The event is suitable for anyone ages 10 and up. Attendees will be lying on the floor and need to bring a yoga mat, a blanket to cover up in case of chill and an eye cover if they’d like. Space is limited due to social distancing.

A soundbath is an immersive concert of meditative tones and vibrations created using crystal and Himalayan singing bowls, along with other sounding instruments such as a gong, bells and chimes. When these sound vibrations are experienced in a live setting, the mind and body are very receptive and can help you reach deeper states of relaxation or even meditative states. You can come out of the experience feeling re-tuned, restored and rebalanced.

Grezlak is founder of SVOUND™, Sound Vibrational Therapy & Sound Baths. She was inspired to become a therapist after a trip to Sedona, AZ in 2016 where she had her first “sound massage.”

“The experience was profound, to say the least,” she said. “I immediately felt a surge of energy go through my body that was beyond this world. It started in my feet and went out my head.”

She said the constant and calming hum in her body lasted for days and she couldn’t stop thinking about the experience.

Grezlak has suffered with severe levels of anxiety, depression, PTSD and other issues from an early age. After her experience in Arizona, she knew she needed sound therapy in her life. A year later, she became a Certified Sound Vibrational therapist and started SVOUND™.

“It’s been the most rewarding journey and I am thankful every day to grow and share this with so many,” Grezlak said.

Medical studies report sound vibration has significant positive impacts with those struggling with anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, depression, cancer, chronic pain, and more. A 20 minute relaxed state can be the equivalent to 8 hours of deep, restful sleep.

Soundbaths work on the idea that the sound created by the bowls and other instruments is so abstract and unique that the human mind is unable to associate it with anything familiar. Because of this, it has to surrender to the experience and in doing so, healing begins to take place. Stress melts away and worries vanish.

Tickets are $30 advanced; $35 at the door. They can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.

Doors open 30 minutes in advance. The public is welcome to arrive early to view the exhibits in the gallery.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / info@jacobyartscenter.com