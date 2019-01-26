UPPER ALTON ASSOCIATION PRESENTS SOUPER SATURDAY!

Area businesses to bring on their best soup to see who walks away with the best tasting soup

Alton, IL, January 10, 2019… The Upper Alton Association invites the public to attend Souper Saturday on January 26th, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue Alton, Illinois 62002.

The Upper Alton Association encourages you to attend this annual tasty fundraiser to determine the best soup in town! The event will showcase soups from Alton Memorial Hospital, Lewis & Clark Community College, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Town Club Bar & Grill, Journey’s at Argosy Casino, Bakers and Hale, Morrison’s Irish Pub, State Street Market, and Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Bossanova, and possibly more. There will be different kinds of soups such as baked potato, French onion, chili, and more!

This is Upper Alton Association’s first fundraising event of 2019. Proceeds from this fundraiser are used to spruce up and maintain the Upper Alton Area. The Association along with the Alton Fire Department is responsible for proudly displaying the American Flag on Federal holidays. In order to help beautify the Upper Alton area the Association manages the floral hanging baskets and hosts two Litter Clean Ups. The Upper Alton Association also holds the ‘Rockin’ with Robert’ concert series in the summer at the Robert Wadlow Statue. For a calendar of future events, you can visit www.upperalton.com.

Guests who attend will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting a wonderful non-profit, Dream Home Charities. If you bring in at least 1 can of soup, you will receive a FREE dessert! Last year the event raised 175 cans of soup, and this year we would like to break that record.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Senior Services Plus for $8. For more information contact Jamie Ruyle at upperaltonassociation@gmail.com or call 618-466-0100.

About the Upper Alton Association:

The Upper Alton Association is a group of concerned business owners and residents who meet on a monthly basis to advance the aspects of the Upper Alton area. Joining the association provides you the opportunity to network monthly with other area citizens. City officials attend the meetings and keep the group informed on information in and around the city. You are welcome to become as involved as you like and come to our meetings as your schedule permits. We meet the third Thursday of each month from 8:00-9:00 am at Senior Services Plus (2603 N. Rodgers Ave in Alton.)