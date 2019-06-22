Southern Gospel 4 U

× Expand www.mark209.com Southern Gospel Concert

Tom and I invite you to join us on Saturday June 22, 2019 @ 7 PM at the Nazarene Community Theatre 400 N. Central Ave (Highway 111) Roxana, IL for a Southern Gospel Concert Featuring "MARK 209" from White House TN. This will be a wonderful evening of Great Southern Gospel Music. An offering will be taken and the suggested donation is $7.00 or more Per Person so PLEASE give generously. We would love for you to get a group together from your Church and come and be a part of this event. This is a Concert Series so we do have more concerts scheduled. We do recommend that you COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING. For more information please call 618-616-2815.