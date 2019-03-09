Southern Gospel Concert: Anticipation Quartet

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring Anticipation Quartet from Manito, IL, www.anticipationministiries.com on Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Nazarene Community Theatre, 400 N. Central Ave. in Roxana. 

For more information, please call 618-254-4026 or Sheron Cadle at 618-616-2815.

A love offering will be taken. Please give generously.

Come for good seating.

