Southern Gospel Concert: Anticipation Quartet

Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring Anticipation Quartet from Manito, IL, www.anticipationministiries.com on Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Nazarene Community Theatre, 400 N. Central Ave. in Roxana.

For more information, please call 618-254-4026 or Sheron Cadle at 618-616-2815.

A love offering will be taken. Please give generously.

Come for good seating.