Southern Gospel Concert featuring Endless Highway and Wanda Mountain Boys
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring Endless Highway from Tron, TN, www.endlesshighway.com, plus Wanda Mountain Boys, www.wandamountainboys.com, on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Nazarene Community Theatre, 400 N. Central Ave. in Roxana.
For more information, please call 618-254-4026 or Sheron Cadle at 618-616-2815.
A love offering will be taken. Please give generously.
Come for good seating.
Info
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Concerts & Live Music