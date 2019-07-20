Southern Gospel Concert featuring Endless Highway and Wanda Mountain Boys

Nazarene Community Theatre Southern Gospel Concert featuring Endless Highway from Tron, TN, www.endlesshighway.com, plus Wanda Mountain Boys, www.wandamountainboys.com, on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Nazarene Community Theatre, 400 N. Central Ave. in Roxana.

For more information, please call 618-254-4026 or Sheron Cadle at 618-616-2815.

A love offering will be taken. Please give generously.

Come for good seating.