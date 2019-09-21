Southern Gospel Revival

×

No stranger to Gospel music, Spoken 4 has toured all over North America for the last 12 years. The group traces it's origins back to Silver Dollar City when several of the members performed as part of the in-house gospel quartet. Eventually Jon and Cecil, girding themselves with prayer, decided God was calling them to tour full time to spread the saving message of Christ through word and song. Bringing with them some long time friends, and some of Branson's best talents, the group started going wherever God opened a door. Over the years some members have come and gone but the one constant remains the same. A deep drive to see lives changed through the power of Christ. Today's Spoken 4 lineup boasts a rich background of testimony as well as vocal stylings. Bringing together 4 different styles Spoken 4 manages to capture a unique sound that includes the rich traditions of southern gospel music with smooth modern harmonies brought to them by working with some of the greatest musicians and vocal arrangers in all of gospel music. Whether it is legends like JD Miller, Jeff Steele, Jeff Stice or Tommy Fairchild, Spoken 4 is constantly trying to evolve to bring about the best possible sound to that will reach people and bring glory to God.