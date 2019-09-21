Southern Gospel Revival

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

This is Monthly Southern Gospel Concert Series. This concert will feature "Spoken 4 Quartet" from Branson, MO. An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7.00 or more. Please give generously. Please share this event with your family and friends. If you would like to receive information about these concerts by email, please contact me at stcadle1@aol.com or call Sheron @ 618-616-2815. COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
618-616-2815
