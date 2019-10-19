Southern Gospel Revival

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

This concert will feature "New Legacy" Bluegrass Gospel from Bloomington, IL. An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7.00 or more Per Person. Please share this event with your family and friends. If you would like to receive information about this concert series please send an email to Sheron @ stcadle1@aol.com or call 618-616-2815. COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING

Info

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
618-616-2815
