Southern Gospel Revival

Click to DownloadCOLORRadio Stations New Legacy is a group of exceptional instrumentalist, and phenomenal vocals, singing meaningful lyrics, all of which that plays part in the lasting trademark of this group! But their performances are so much more than just music--listen to what audiences have recently said! ​"I was blown away by this group! I was sad to see the evening end." -Chris S​"...I love the humor between the guys.....I laughed so hard!” -John C​"Well worth the drive to see this group…" -Frank T​This "New" group is not really new at all…four of the members are veteran musicians with firm roots in gospel, bluegrass and contemporary Christian music.New Legacy brings many years of music ministry experience with them to every performance, along with a wide variety of instruments and music styles. They have a unique range of voices that might sing a traditional bluegrass song one moment, a classic country gospel, or even an acapella.​"Our Mission is to use our God given gifts to bring everyone to that moment when they’re encouraged, and uplifted! The fact that we get to do that while playing the music we love is truly a joy that is indescribable!"-Nathan Gates​New Legacy members have shared the stage with some very notable talent in recent years including: Dailey and Vincent, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent, and many more. Between songs the lighter side of the group comes out in the way of humorous stories, good natured pranks and just plain fun!Anyone attending a New Legacy concert should expect to leave the concert with a encouragement and joy to keep pressing on!