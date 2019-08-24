Southern Gospel Revival

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

This is a Monthly Southern Gospel Concert Series. This concert will feature "The Kramers" from Peoria, IL area. An offering will be taken. The suggested donation is $7.00 or more per person. If you would like to receive information about these concerts by email please contact me Sheron at stcadle1@aol.com or call 618-616-2815. Please share this event will your family and friends. COME EARLY FOR GOOD SEATING

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
618-616-2815
