Southern Gospel Revival

Bios“Trust In The LORD Forever, for The LORD, The LORD Is The Rock Eternal!” Isaiah 26:4THE KRAMERSThe Kramers are a national and international gospel music family group currently touring and ministering at 150 events per year. Members are D. Scott Kramer (vocals, guitar, keyboards) Rachel West Kramer (vocals), Maria Kramer Wolfe (daughter – vocals, ukulele, mandolin, piano, guitar) and Ben Wolfe (bass guitar). They booked for ministry events through Michael Davis with the Dominion Agency.The Kramers have shared the concert platform at the Gaither Fall Festival and the National Quartet Convention. Rachel West Kramer sang at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. with President George W. Bush and First Lady, Laura Bush in attendance. Rachel has also sang solos and duets in the modern oratorio, “Saviour” with Larnelle Harris and Steve Green. Rachel and Maria have also provided music on four Holy Land trips to Israel.The Kramers have released their first family project (11 songs) entitled, “Revive Us Again”. This project includes several of Nashville’s finest musicians, arrangers, producers and audio engineers. It features a wonderful collection of inspiring hymns and southern gospel classics.Rachel West Kramer has released five solo CD projects including the critically acclaimed release, “Majestic Glory” (January, 2015), which features 10 new arrangements by world-renowned arranger, David T. Clydesdale and music performed by The Nashville String Machine.