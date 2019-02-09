Spaghetti Dinner

to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00

First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095

Wood River First and Wanda United Methodist Church Youth will be having a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm! 

Included with the spaghetti is salad, bread, drink and a fabulous dessert! 

Donation is $10.00 and donations will go towards sponsoring the Youth to Little Grassy Camp this summer! 

Take outs are available. 

30 North Sixth Street, Wood River

Please call 618-254-1921 or Brenda Kennedy or Belinda Dickerson, if you need more information!

Info
First United Methodist Church of Wood River 30 North Sixth Street, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Food & Drink
618-254-1921
to Google Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Spaghetti Dinner - 2019-02-09 17:00:00