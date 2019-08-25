Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance

to Google Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060

The St Louis Metro Polka Club has it's annual Hawaiian Shirt Dance in August. There a short club meeting beginning at 2PM and dance featuring the St Louis Express following the meeting. Dancing will begin no later than 3PM. Wear your finest Hawaiian outfit and be ready for fun. Dance on a great wooden floor. Full bar service and there will be food available. Admission is $7.

Info

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
to Google Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00 iCalendar - Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance - 2019-08-25 14:00:00