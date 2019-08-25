Special Event: Hawaiian Shirt Dance

× Expand photo by C. Andracsek Dancin' Donna and Bill having a great time

The St Louis Metro Polka Club has it's annual Hawaiian Shirt Dance in August. There a short club meeting beginning at 2PM and dance featuring the St Louis Express following the meeting. Dancing will begin no later than 3PM. Wear your finest Hawaiian outfit and be ready for fun. Dance on a great wooden floor. Full bar service and there will be food available. Admission is $7.