Special Exhibit: Mourning Col. Stephenson

Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 am to 3 pm

Stephenson House

409 S. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-1818

Join us as we explore the macabre side of the Stephenson House history. Col. Stephenson died in the house on October 10, 1822 and visitors will get a glimpse of the mourning customs practiced by the family almost two hundred years ago.

This special exhibit will be on display October 3-31. Please note the hours of operation are Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed Monday- Wednesday)

For more information, call (618) 692-1818. Adult admission is $6, children ages 6-12 admission is $3 and children 5 years old and under have free admission.