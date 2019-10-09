Spirit of Peoria Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4 pm to 5:30 pm

The Loading Dock

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy the beauty of fall along the Mississippi River and surrounding bluffs aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlwheel riverboat sightseeing cruise. The boat will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton (400 Front St.) Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding.

Cruise time is 90 minutes. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645.

*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.* Admission is $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and $14 for children.