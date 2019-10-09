Spirit of Peoria Lunch Cruise

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

The Loading Dock

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Bring your appetite aboard for this scenic cruise featuring a full lunch served aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheel riverboat. Enjoy the beauty of fall along the Mississippi River and surrounding limestone bluffs during this relaxing river adventure. The Spirit of Peoria will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Cruising time is 2 hours. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645. Admission is $45 per person.