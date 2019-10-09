Spirit of Peoria Morning Sightseeing

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9:30 am to 11 am

The Loading Dock

400 Front St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(800) 258-6645

Enjoy the scenic beauty of the fall season along the Mississippi River on a sightseeing cruise aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheel boat. The boat will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton (400 Front St.) Cruise begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding.

Cruise time is 90 minutes. For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (800) 258-6645.

*Tickets are non-refundable. This is a rain or shine cruise.* Admission for adults is $25 for seniors (62+) $23 and for children 4-12 admission is $14.