Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
You are invited to an inspiring talk about the power of spiritual discovery, by Tom McElroy, CSB, both a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science.
Learn how our individual spiritual growth can help to better our world.
The hour long talk takes place in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, Illinois
Lecture, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings