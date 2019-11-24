Spiritual Discovery: How You Can Better the World - A Free Talk on Christian Science
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035
×
Co-Sponsored by the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Elsah and First Church of Christ, Scientist, Alton-Godfrey
A Free Talk on Christian Science
A free talk on Christian Science by Tom McElroy, CSB
Christian Science Practitioner and Teacher, Member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship
All are welcome!
Info
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Community Outreach, Religion & Spirituality