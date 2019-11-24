Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World
Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
First Church of Christ, Scientist, Elsah and Alton-Godfrey, Illinois
Inspirational Free Talk
You are invited to this inspirational talk on Spiritual Discovery. Learn now your individual spiritual growth and better the world.
Lecture, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings