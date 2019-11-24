Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World

to Google Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

You are invited to this inspirational talk on Spiritual Discovery. Learn now your individual spiritual growth and better the world.

Info

Lewis and Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Lecture, Religion & Spirituality, Talks & Readings
618-374-2591
to Google Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spiritual Discovery- How You Can Better the World - 2019-11-24 14:00:00