Spiritual Energy of Kundalini: Rebirthing Kriyas

A new year brings an opportunity to reawaken to our Selves.

Rebirthing Kriyas require group energy – they are very powerful and must be practiced in community. These Kriyas are essentially a series of profound pranayam practices. The sound of the gong is integral to the experience of these Kriyas. Through this experience, one may drop the pain of the past and be reborn to one’s truest and highest Self.

The sound of the Gong will purify and quiet the mind as the sounds are not harmonious and will reset the brain waves in 30-90 seconds.

On a physical level, the Gong releases tension and blocks in the body, it stimulates a higher functioning of the glandular and nervous system, it increases prana (our vital life force) and improves circulation. Anyone in need of stress reduction, recovering from trauma, struggling with addictions, insomnia, or nerve damage will greatly benefit from the vibrations of this ancient instrument.

