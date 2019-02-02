Sponge has proven to be one of the Motor City's heaviest hitters after gaining international notoriety with their debut album "Rotting Pi**" (Sony). Emerging from Detroit with hits like "Plowed" and "Molly (16 Candles)" Sponge received massive airplay on radio stations from coast to coast and were in heavy rotation on MTV. Both Plowed and Molly hit #5 on Billboard's Modern Rock Charts, catapulting Rotting Pi** to Gold, and ultimately Platinum status.

