Sponge

Saturday, February 2, 8 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Don't be fooled by the name. The modern rock group, Sponge, has proven to be one of Motor City's heaviest hitters after gaining international notoriety with their debut album, "Rotting Pinata." Dig out your flannels and Doc Martins and hear some of your favorite Sponge songs at the Wildey Theatre! Their hits "Plowed" and "Molly (16 Candles)" received massive airplay on radio stations across the country. They were also in heavy rotation on MTV--back when it actually played music videos. Both hits reached #5 on Billboard's Modern Rock Chart, catapulting the "Rotting Pinata" album to Gold and, ultimately, Platinum status.