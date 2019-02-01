Spring 2019 Friday Night Fish & Tacos
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060
Friday Evenings through April 26
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge), lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060.
Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM.
Fried Cod Sandwich $4, Taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, onion rings, fries, slaw, and drinks are also available.
Eat-in or Carry-out.
(Kitchen closed February 22 & April 19)
More info on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison
