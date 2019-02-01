Spring 2019 Friday Night Fish & Tacos

Friday Evenings through April 26

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge), lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060.

Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Fried Cod Sandwich $4, Taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, onion rings, fries, slaw, and drinks are also available.

Eat-in or Carry-out.

(Kitchen closed February 22 & April 19)

More info on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison