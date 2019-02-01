Spring 2019 Friday Night Fish & Tacos

Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060

Spring 2019 Friday Night Fish & Tacos 

Friday Evenings through April 26

 Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge), lower level, 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, IL 62060.

Serving from 5 PM to 8 PM. 

Fried Cod Sandwich $4, Taco $2. Shrimp, chicken strips, onion rings, fries, slaw, and drinks are also available. 

Eat-in or Carry-out.  

(Kitchen closed February 22 & April 19)  

More info on Facebook.com/Polish.Hall.Madison

618-288-7433
