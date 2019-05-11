Spring Baby Shower at Treehouse Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 11, 10 am to 2 pm

Treehouse Wildlife Center

23956 Green Acres Rd.

Dow, IL 62022

(618) 466-2990

Come to Treehouse Wildlife Center to see all of the babies we have admitted so far for the Spring! Support the center by bringing an item on our wish list bringing an item on our wish list to help us care for these baby animals.

For the full wish list please visit, http://www.treehousewildlifecenter.com/donate.

For more information, call (618) 466-2990.