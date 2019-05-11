Spring Craft & Vendor Fair Fundraiser

Saturday, May 11th, 2019

11 am – 4 pm

Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club

3109 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, Il 62035

PLEASE COME OUT AND SUPPORT THE ALTON LITTLE REDBIRDS WRESTLING CLUB!

We will be having a variety of vendors to shop from.

Selling hot dogs, chips and drinks & Raffles!