Spring Farm Day at Willoughby Farm

Saturday, May 4, 10 am to 3 pm

Willoughby Heritage Farm

631 Willoughby Ln.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(618) 346-7529

Usher in the return of spring at Willoughby Farm's annual Spring Farm Day celebration!

There will be hayrides, games, food, music and craft vendors.

Check out the progress and improvements made at the farm over the past year. Enjoy a fun, country-themed day complete with the delicious aroma of kettle corn while tapping your foot to some good old-fashioned bluegrass music, hitch a ride on the wagon and take in the beautiful views, then visit with furry farm friends!