Spring Farm Day
Willoughby Heritage Farm and Conservation Reserve 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
Spring Farm Day at Willoughby Farm
Saturday, May 4, 10 am to 3 pm
Willoughby Heritage Farm
631 Willoughby Ln.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 346-7529
Usher in the return of spring at Willoughby Farm's annual Spring Farm Day celebration!
There will be hayrides, games, food, music and craft vendors.
Check out the progress and improvements made at the farm over the past year. Enjoy a fun, country-themed day complete with the delicious aroma of kettle corn while tapping your foot to some good old-fashioned bluegrass music, hitch a ride on the wagon and take in the beautiful views, then visit with furry farm friends!