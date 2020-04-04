Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair
Civic Memorial High School 200 School Street, Bethalto, Illinois 62010
Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters present the Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Fair
Come out to shop various vendor and craft items at the Spring Fling. The entrance fee benefits the Bethalto Fine Arts Booster Club. This Club fundraises for all the K-12 art programs in the Bethalto School District.
Charity & Fundraisers, Shopping, Vendor Opportunity