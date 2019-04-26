Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds

Friday, April 26, Noon to 5 pm

Saturday, April 27, 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, April 28, 9 am to 5 pm

Over 30 Native American artists and vendors display Native American arts and crafts for sale. Many different tribal affiliations and media will be represented. Items include: jewelry, clothing items, paintings, sculptures and others.

This is a free event to attend.

Market begins at Noon- 5:00 p.m. on Friday the 27th, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call (618) 343-5160.