Spring Seafood Dinner Sunset Cruise
Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Spring Seafood Dinner Sunset Cruise
Friday, May 24, 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm
Grafton Harbor
215 W. Water St.
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-7678
A Sunset Seafood Dinner Cruise you say? Your request was hear loud and clear! All aboard for a 2-hour sunset cruise and a delicious seafood dinner catered by Grafton Oyster Bar!
Serving: Caesar Salad, Beef Medallions topped with browned butter crab and a whiskey peppercorn cream sauce, Grilled salmon with creamy seafood sauce, Crawfish enchiladas Shrimp and wild mushroom linguini pasta.