Spring Seafood Dinner Sunset Cruise

Friday, May 24, 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

A Sunset Seafood Dinner Cruise you say? Your request was hear loud and clear! All aboard for a 2-hour sunset cruise and a delicious seafood dinner catered by Grafton Oyster Bar!

Serving: Caesar Salad, Beef Medallions topped with browned butter crab and a whiskey peppercorn cream sauce, Grilled salmon with creamy seafood sauce, Crawfish enchiladas Shrimp and wild mushroom linguini pasta.