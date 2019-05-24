Spring Seafood Dinner Sunset Cruise

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037

Spring Seafood Dinner Sunset Cruise

Friday, May 24, 6:15 pm to 8:15 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

A Sunset Seafood Dinner Cruise you say? Your request was hear loud and clear! All aboard for a 2-hour sunset cruise and a delicious seafood dinner catered by Grafton Oyster Bar!

Serving: Caesar Salad, Beef Medallions topped with browned butter crab and a whiskey peppercorn cream sauce, Grilled salmon with creamy seafood sauce, Crawfish enchiladas Shrimp and wild mushroom linguini pasta.

Info

Grafton Harbor 215 W. Water St., Grafton, Illinois 62037
Dinners, Leisure & Recreation
