St. Andrew’s Book Fair

The Winter Book Fair at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb 1-2. The sale will be open on Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The book sale offers over 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and priced to sell. Also available for sale are CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums.

Sales are held quarterly on the first weekend in February, May, August and November. For additional information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.