St. Louis Area Foodbank Organizes Community Block Party in Madison County

Organization joins with Molina Healthcare, Familia Dental and others for resource fair

WHAT: The St. Louis Area Foodbank is working with more than 30 Illinois community partners to help provide valuable resources to individuals living in Granite City, Ill. and surrounding communities in Madison County.

According to the most recent data from Feeding America, there are nearly 32,000 food insecure people living in Madison County. That is more than 12 percent of the total population of the county. In 2018, the St. Louis Area Foodbank distributed more than 3.2 million pounds of food and personal care items to hunger relief organizations in Madison County.

The Foodbank is distributing nearly 15,000 pounds of food (while supplies last) at no charge to individuals in need. In addition, Foodbank staff is providing information on SNAP (aka food stamps) assistance and helping register individuals that qualify.

Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental are conducting on-site health screenings and providing dental resources.

There will also be a BBQ lunch on-site.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: City Temple Assembly of God, 4751 Maryville, Road, Granite City, IL 62040

VISUALS: Community volunteers, along with St. Louis Area Foodbank staff, distributing food (while supplies last) to individuals in need of food assistance.

On-site health screenings. Families receiving resources to improve their lives.

WHO: Ryan Farmer, Director of Communications, St. Louis Area Foodbank

Chad Phillips, a representative for U.S. Senator

Tammy DuckworthMolina Healthcare and Familia Dental representativesCommunity Volunteers