St Louis Metro Polka Club Dance
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060
The St Louis Metro Polka Club has a meeting and dance featuring the Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois band. Fun begins at 2PM with a short meeting followed by dancing on a wood floor to this great band. Admission is $7. Dancing will begin no later than 3PM. The Eddie Korosa band was featured in the movie Home Alone as the "Kenosha Kickers".
Info
