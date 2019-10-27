St Louis Metro Polka Club Dance
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060
The St Louis Metro Polka Club has it's monthly meeting and dance. The club meeting begins at 2PM and dance featuring the Larry Hallar's Two Star Final following the meeting. Dancing will begin no later than 3PM. Dance on a great wooden floor. Full bar service and there will be food available. Admission is $7.
Info
Polish Hall (St. Stanislaus Lodge) 826 Greenwood Street, Madison, Illinois 62060 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, dance