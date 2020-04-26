St Louis Metro Polka Club Dance

The St Louis Metro Polka Club is having a monthly dance. The featured band in April is the Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois. The event takes place Sunday April 26th, 2:00-6:30PM at Polish Hall 826 Greenwood St, Madison, IL 62060. There is a brief meeting at 2PM followed by the dance. Great wooden dance floor, food available for purchase. Admission is a mere $7. For more information http://www.folkfire.org/polka