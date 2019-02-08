St. Louis Woodworking Show

February 8, Noon to 6 pm

February 9, 10 am to 6 pm

February 10, 10 am to 3 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

If you love the smell of sawdust and varnish, this is the show for you! Whether you're a pro or are just getting into woodworking, there will be a huge variety of free seminars featuring everything from how to "Brush Your Way to a Wicked Good Finish" to "Understanding the Design Software CAD/CAM Design 101" for digital wood carvers. Although most classes are free, there are several paid seminar options.