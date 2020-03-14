May the luck o’ the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 14 during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Alton! Local businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Streets will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the wearin’ of the green.

Participating businesses include Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Bottle & Barrel, Bubby & Sissy's, Catdaddy's, Chez Marilyn, Don & Penny's, Firehouse Tavern, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Morrison's Irish Pub, State Street Market, and Tony's Restaurant.

Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at the corner of Belle and West 3rd Street, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill and Argosy Casino.

The St. Pat’s Day Fest is sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

For more details to go, altonstpats.com!