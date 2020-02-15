St. Ambrose 2020 Mardi Gras Auction

× Expand St. Ambrose School St. Ambrose Mardi Gras Auction Information

We are SO excited to officially invite everyone to the 2020 Mardi Gras Annual Dinner & Auction! The good times are set to roll on Saturday, February 15th at the Bluff City Grill. Enjoy mouth-watering cuisine, beer & wine, cash bar, entertainment, and Silent, Hurricane, and Live auctions as the banquet room at Bluff City Grill is transformed into our very own Big Easy! Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will also be games and raffle chances with great prizes available for purchase!

Please consider choosing one (or more!) ways to support our largest fundraiser of the school year.

Donations for the Silent and Live Auctions are being sought. The Auctions are the main revenue source of the event. Silent Auction items range up to $500 in value. New this year is the Hurricane Auction - a fast, competitive, lively bidding of the best or unusual Silent Auction items before dinner.

Over 200 Silent and Live Auction items are needed to make this event a success. Big or small, we can use them all! You can drop off items at the parish office or text 618-556-8914 to schedule a pick-up. We also gratefully accept cash donations toward larger auction or raffle items. WE LOVE GIFT CERTIFICATES!. Want to donate through Amazon? Here is a link that will take you straight to our wishlist and deliver items straight to our door http://bit.ly/SAauction2020

Be a part of the energy and excitement: be an EVENT SPONSOR! Event sponsor levels and the benefits included with each are listed as Instant Items. Click the ITEMS button above.

Not able to join us for the event? Remember, you can bid on the silent auction items by purchasing an OFFSITE BIDDER PADDLE for $10.

Go to our event website for tickets, donations or sponsorship opportunities!

www.SAMardiGras2020.Givesmart.com