St. Ambrose Annual Golf Classic
Rolling Hills Golf Course 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Tournament Information
REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR THE ST. AMBROSE ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC! Join us for a day of fun on the green at our 4-person team, 18 hole golf scramble. If you don't have a team to play, no worries ... we can match you up!
🕗 The event kicks off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, August 24th at Rolling Hills Golf Course.
👀 See all of the events details, ways to sponsor, and REGISTER ONLINE today by visiting:
💻 https://SAGolf.givesmart.com OR
📲 Text SAGolf to 52182 for a link
We look forward to seeing you there! If you have any questions, please contact our Golf Chair, Dr. Stephanie Monroe, at 618-467-2744 or email smonroedc@sbcglobal.net
Sponsors: MillerKing LLC River Bend Chiropractic Center Donnewald Distributing Company JenMechanical Roberts Motors, Inc.