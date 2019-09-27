× Expand St. Ambrose Applefest Weekend St. Ambrose Applefest Schedule

ST. AMBROSE APPLEFEST 2019

September 27th - 29th

Bring the whole family out for a weekend of activities!

Applefest is an annual community event held each Fall that you won't want to miss! Join us for an entire weekend of great food & beverages, games, inflatables, music & other entertainment, basket raffles, a Cash Prize Grand Raffle, and more!

Applefest will kick off on Friday, September 27th and run through Sunday, September 29th, 2019, on the St. Ambrose Parish grounds. Friday and Saturday is open from 5 p.m. until midnight, and Sunday is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. MARK YOUR CALENDAR!

Check out event details at: https://www.facebook.com/events/457355611541209/